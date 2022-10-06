KeyCorp Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $177.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCI. Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Crown Castle Stock Down 3.1 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $145.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $815,548,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

