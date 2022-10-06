Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

