Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 187 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,353 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 387.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $251.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

