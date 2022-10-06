Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Chegg by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $70.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. Research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.