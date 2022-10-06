Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 62,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 44.7% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 81,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

