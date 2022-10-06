Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 1.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

