Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 705,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 256.8 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

KPELF stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Keppel has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.