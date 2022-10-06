Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 705,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 256.8 days.
Keppel Stock Performance
KPELF stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Keppel has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.
Keppel Company Profile
