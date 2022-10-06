KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. KENKA METAVERSE has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $14,501.00 worth of KENKA METAVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KENKA METAVERSE has traded 67.4% lower against the US dollar. One KENKA METAVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About KENKA METAVERSE

KENKA METAVERSE’s launch date was December 28th, 2021. KENKA METAVERSE’s total supply is 46,494,649,465 tokens. KENKA METAVERSE’s official Twitter account is @kenkadometa. The official message board for KENKA METAVERSE is medium.com/@ttxgames. KENKA METAVERSE’s official website is ttx-games.com/kenkado.

Buying and Selling KENKA METAVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KENKA METAVERSE has a current supply of 46,494,649,465 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KENKA METAVERSE is 0.00001871 USD and is up 28.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,279.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ttx-games.com/kenkado/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KENKA METAVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KENKA METAVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KENKA METAVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

