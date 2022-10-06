KBC Group NV Sells 64,370 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,370 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $195,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.02. 103,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $226.05 and a twelve month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

