KBC Group NV Sells 36,032 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $125,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $291.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

