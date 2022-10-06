KBC Group NV Sells 23,299 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,299 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Intuit worth $147,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,254. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.54 and a 200-day moving average of $425.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

