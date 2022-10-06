KBC Group NV Has $48.98 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $48,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

REGN stock traded down $13.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $732.01. 9,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,845. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $646.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $2,593,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,126 shares of company stock valued at $43,016,751 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.