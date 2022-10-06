KBC Group NV Has $356.17 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,982 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.8% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $356,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,403,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $544.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,110. The firm has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $561.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

