KBC Group NV Acquires 91,034 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,034 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $62,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 26,627 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $5,891,490.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,876,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 26,627 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $5,891,490.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,876,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,531 shares of company stock valued at $51,874,937 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $222.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.32 and its 200 day moving average is $220.51. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.