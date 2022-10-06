KBC Group NV Acquires 21,239 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.26% of Waters worth $52,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Waters by 568.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Waters by 24.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,954. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $269.37 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.