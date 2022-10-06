KALM Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges (KALM)

KALM (KALM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One KALM token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KALM has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. KALM has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $24,118.00 worth of KALM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KALM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

KALM Token Profile

KALM was first traded on May 27th, 2021. KALM’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 tokens. KALM’s official Twitter account is @kalmyapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KALM is kalmy.app. The official message board for KALM is blog.kalmar.io.

Buying and Selling KALM

According to CryptoCompare, “KALM (KALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KALM has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,674,845.4 in circulation. The last known price of KALM is 0.53690021 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $22,430.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kalmy.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KALM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KALM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KALM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KALM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KALM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.