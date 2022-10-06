Kalao Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121,442.00 (KLO)

Kalao (KLO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Kalao token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalao has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Kalao has a total market cap of $260,482.92 and $121,442.00 worth of Kalao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Kalao Token Profile

Kalao launched on August 30th, 2021. Kalao’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,842,925 tokens. Kalao’s official Twitter account is @getkalao?lang=fr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kalao is kalao.io.

Buying and Selling Kalao

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalao (KLO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Kalao has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 62,269,991 in circulation. The last known price of Kalao is 0.01398315 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $137,317.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kalao.io/.”

