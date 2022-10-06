Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($17.96) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,751.15.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 6.5 %

OTC:JTKWY opened at $3.03 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

