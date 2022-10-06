JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 3,639,684 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

