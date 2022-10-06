JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $826.73

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826.73 ($9.99) and traded as high as GBX 831.36 ($10.05). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.00), with a volume of 19,464 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £625.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 827.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 787.93.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.