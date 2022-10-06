JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $200.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.13.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.40 on Monday. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.04.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.