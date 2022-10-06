JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €55.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Renault in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday.

Renault Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EPA RNO traded down €0.54 ($0.55) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €28.96 ($29.55). 1,763,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.90. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

