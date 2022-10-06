JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €34.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.45% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Zalando Trading Down 5.3 %

Zalando stock traded down €1.16 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €20.93 ($21.36). 1,422,627 shares of the company traded hands. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a one year high of €49.86 ($50.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.61.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

