Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.34. 27,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,849. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

