Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 139,874 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 730.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,080,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,113,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,795,000 after buying an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.62. 904,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,376,943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

