Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,863. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.