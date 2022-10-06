Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $127.48. 20,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,471. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

