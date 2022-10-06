Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 2.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6,919.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 269,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after buying an additional 265,558 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RYH traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.44. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,608. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $249.45 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.07.

