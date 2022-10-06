Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.34. 27,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

