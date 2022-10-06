Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF makes up 2.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 5,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.