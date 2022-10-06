Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 322.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,348. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41.

