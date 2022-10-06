Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 75,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $135.05 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.