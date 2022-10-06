Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYF. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RYF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,030. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.