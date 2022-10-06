Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,471,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.83. The stock had a trading volume of 81,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

