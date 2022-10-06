Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.65-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.44.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,764. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $428.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

