John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WLY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.50. 1,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.90.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at $85,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

