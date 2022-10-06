John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLYB)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLYB stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.