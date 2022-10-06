John Michael Mcdonald Sells 4,034 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

POSH stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 5,529,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of -0.67. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Amundi bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 38,536 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 665.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 84,639 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 73,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 17.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,971 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth $2,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

