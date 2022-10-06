JMG Financial Group Ltd. Takes $211,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.39. 122,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

