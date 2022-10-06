JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 53,440 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average of $245.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

