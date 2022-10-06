JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 18,513 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.78. 41,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

