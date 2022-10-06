JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $913,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $69.07. 108,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,052. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75.

