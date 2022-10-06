JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $748,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,739,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,886,000 after buying an additional 423,869 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after buying an additional 652,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 863,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 172,828 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 54,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,408. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $43.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.