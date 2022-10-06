JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $181.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.