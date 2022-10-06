JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

VNQ stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.75. 327,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,193. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

