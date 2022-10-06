JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 9,363 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

USXF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,913. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

