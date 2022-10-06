JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JKS. HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JKS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,637. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,995,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,736,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.