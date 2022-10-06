Jelly (JELLY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122,761.28

Jelly (JELLY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Jelly has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Jelly token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jelly has a total market cap of $122,761.28 and approximately $11,946.00 worth of Jelly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jelly alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Jelly Token Profile

Jelly’s total supply is 431,038,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,794,985 tokens. Jelly’s official website is www.jelly.io. Jelly’s official Twitter account is @jellyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jelly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jelly (JELLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jelly has a current supply of 431,038,446 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jelly is 0.0051598 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $112.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jelly.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jelly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jelly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jelly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jelly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.