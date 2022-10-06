Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Brands in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Imperial Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

IMBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2546 per share. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

