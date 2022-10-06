JCSD Capital LLC Trims Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

JCSD Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,373 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $23,279,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,326,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NTB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NYSE NTB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,756. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.43. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

